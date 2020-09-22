Rachel Boyd, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Boyd, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachel Boyd, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA.
Rachel Boyd works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen multiple Dr's (5) for my issues, most of them being pain related. She is the only one that treated me as a human being, and found things immediately, things that the other Dr's never even checked, during my first visit. I'm finally getting help with my pain caused by years of arthritis damage, which has nothing to do with pain medicine. All the other Dr's treated me like someone who wanted pain medicine, and that's the exact opposite of what I wanted. Ms. Boyd ordered blood work, x-rays and an MRI. When the results came back, she called and explained everything to the T, and asked me if I had any questions multiple times. If I could give more stars I would, she is simply amazing, and I would recommend her to anyone. If I could I would rate my experience with a million stars!!!!
About Rachel Boyd, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467899153
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Boyd accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rachel Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Boyd.
