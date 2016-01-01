Overview

Dr. Rachel Chandley, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Miami University.



Dr. Chandley works at Central Behavioral Healthcare, Inc in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.