Rachel Claytor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Claytor, FNP
Overview of Rachel Claytor, FNP
Rachel Claytor, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Rachel Claytor works at
Rachel Claytor's Office Locations
-
1
Sacramento Community Clinic Health and L2200 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 642-1867
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Claytor?
About Rachel Claytor, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700480084
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Claytor works at
Rachel Claytor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Claytor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Claytor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Claytor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.