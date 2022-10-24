See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Rachel Cole, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Rachel Cole, FNP-BC

Rachel Cole, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Rachel Cole works at Bowles and Nwacuku MD in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Rachel Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bowles and Nwacuku MD
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 321-3511
    Oct 24, 2022
    I’ve had several doctors over the years. Rachel Cole is by far the best provider I’ve seen and I trust her with my health concerns.
    Max — Oct 24, 2022
    About Rachel Cole, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255974556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Cole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Cole works at Bowles and Nwacuku MD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Rachel Cole’s profile.

    Rachel Cole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

