Rachel Colson, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Colson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Colson, RN
Overview of Rachel Colson, RN
Rachel Colson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Rachel Colson works at
Rachel Colson's Office Locations
-
1
SUN Behavioral Health900 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 Directions (614) 706-2786Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Colson?
Excellent experience in the outpatient program. Medications were fixed quickly and she made time to see me more than what I was initially told when starting.
About Rachel Colson, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154830883
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Colson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Colson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Colson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Colson works at
5 patients have reviewed Rachel Colson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Colson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Colson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Colson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.