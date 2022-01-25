See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Rachel Colson, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rachel Colson, RN

Rachel Colson, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Rachel Colson works at SUN Behavioral Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Colson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SUN Behavioral Health
    900 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 706-2786
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Excellent experience in the outpatient program. Medications were fixed quickly and she made time to see me more than what I was initially told when starting.
    — Jan 25, 2022
    About Rachel Colson, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154830883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Colson, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Colson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Colson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Colson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Colson works at SUN Behavioral Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Rachel Colson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rachel Colson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Colson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Colson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Colson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

