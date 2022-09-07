Rachel Criddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rachel Criddle, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Rachel Criddle works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 320, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Criddle?
A very positive experience. I felt listened to and genuinely cared for. So Happy!
About Rachel Criddle, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1033407804
Education & Certifications
- OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Criddle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rachel Criddle using Healthline FindCare.
Rachel Criddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rachel Criddle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Criddle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Criddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Criddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.