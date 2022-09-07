See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Rachel Criddle, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Criddle, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Rachel Criddle works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 320, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 07, 2022
    A very positive experience. I felt listened to and genuinely cared for. So Happy!
    — Sep 07, 2022
    Photo: Rachel Criddle, ARNP
    About Rachel Criddle, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1033407804
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Criddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Criddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Criddle works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Rachel Criddle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rachel Criddle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Criddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Criddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Criddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

