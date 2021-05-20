Rachel Decoster, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Decoster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Decoster, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rachel Decoster, APRN
Rachel Decoster, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY.
Rachel Decoster works at
Rachel Decoster's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1850 Bypass Rd, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, smart, and thorough! She takes her time and listens to our concerns and doesn't stop until she finds an answer to the issue. Best doctor I have ever had.
About Rachel Decoster, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1871902957
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Decoster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Decoster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rachel Decoster using Healthline FindCare.
Rachel Decoster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rachel Decoster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Decoster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Decoster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Decoster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.