Rachel Dennis, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rachel Dennis, WHNP

Rachel Dennis, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Rachel Dennis works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2560

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Rachel Dennis, WHNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1871175158
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Dennis, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Dennis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Dennis works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Rachel Dennis’s profile.

Rachel Dennis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Dennis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.