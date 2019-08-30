Rachel Fairman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Fairman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Rachel Fairman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Rachel Fairman works at
Stetson Hills Family Medicine6520 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310 Directions (623) 825-3700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Eccellent! Rachel is very knowledgeable, thorough and personable! Her Asst is just as good! They are a terrific team! Highly recommend them and the office as a whole. Impressive!
About Rachel Fairman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659746493
Rachel Fairman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Fairman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Rachel Fairman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Fairman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Fairman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Fairman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.