Overview of Rachel Martinez Franzen, FNP-C

Rachel Martinez Franzen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. 

Rachel Martinez Franzen works at Gulf Coast Medical Group Venice Family Practice in Venice, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Martinez Franzen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Medical Group Venice Family Practice
    901 Venetia Bay Blvd Ste 110, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 220-0300
    Sep 14, 2022
    Rachel really is an amazing PCP. She takes the time with you to learn about your health related concerns and makes recommendations tailored to your needs. She validated my concerns and assured me that she will help me feel better. Her personality is wonderful and I felt comfortable talking about my health concerns with her! 10/10 service from her and her office.
    Kelsi C. — Sep 14, 2022
    About Rachel Martinez Franzen, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1992171755
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Martinez Franzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Martinez Franzen works at Gulf Coast Medical Group Venice Family Practice in Venice, FL. View the full address on Rachel Martinez Franzen’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Rachel Martinez Franzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Martinez Franzen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Martinez Franzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Martinez Franzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

