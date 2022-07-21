See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Rachel Gordon, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rachel Gordon, NP

Rachel Gordon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Rachel Gordon works at Theresa Lee Pima County Health Department in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theresa Lee Pima County Health Department
    Theresa Lee Pima County Health Department
1493 W Commerce Ct, Tucson, AZ 85746
(520) 724-7900
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 21, 2022
    Great experience! I will go back for PrEP . Recommend her.
    Benjamin — Jul 21, 2022
    About Rachel Gordon, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1780714477
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Gordon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Gordon works at Theresa Lee Pima County Health Department in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Rachel Gordon’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Rachel Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

