See All Counselors in Willow Grove, PA
Rachel Goren, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rachel Goren, MA

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Goren, MA is a Counselor in Willow Grove, PA. 

Rachel Goren works at Insights Counseling & Consulting LLC in Willow Grove, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Insights Counseling & Consulting LLC
    2300 Computer Rd Ste C13, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 240-1976
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachel Goren?

    Jul 14, 2018
    Rachel instantly makes you feel both at ease, and like you're in good hands. Her insights are well thought out and very helpful.
    Lansdale, PA — Jul 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachel Goren, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Rachel Goren, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Goren to family and friends

    Rachel Goren's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachel Goren

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Goren, MA.

    About Rachel Goren, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225210560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Goren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Goren works at Insights Counseling & Consulting LLC in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Rachel Goren’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rachel Goren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Goren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Goren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Goren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachel Goren, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.