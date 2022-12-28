See All Family Doctors in Charleston, MO
Family Medicine
4.9 (9)
Overview

Rachel Hanauer, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, MO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Nashville, TN and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Rachel Hanauer works at Ferguson Medical Group in Charleston, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferguson Medical Group
    112 W Commercial St, Charleston, MO 63834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 28, 2022
Very professional, and respectfully. She listens and talks to you not at you.
Patricia Boswell — Dec 28, 2022
Photo: Rachel Hanauer, FNP-BC
About Rachel Hanauer, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588322358
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Nashville, TN
