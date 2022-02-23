See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Rachel Hansen, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (4)
Overview of Rachel Hansen, CNP

Rachel Hansen, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Rachel Hansen works at B KULKARNI, MD in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bhalachandra Kulkarni LLC
    12836 Lomas Blvd NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 298-0230

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 23, 2022
Rachel was very helpful. She answered every question and concern I had in terms that were easy to understand.
David — Feb 23, 2022
About Rachel Hansen, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689214322
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rachel Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Hansen works at B KULKARNI, MD in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Rachel Hansen’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Rachel Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Hansen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

