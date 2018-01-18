See All Family Doctors in Highland, CA
Rachel Holybee, PA-C

Women's Health Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Holybee, PA-C is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Highland, CA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Arcadia University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Rachel Holybee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    4240 Highland Ave # B, Highland, CA 92346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rachel Holybee, PA-C

    • Women's Health Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1285922070
    Education & Certifications

    • Arcadia University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Holybee, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Holybee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Holybee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Holybee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Holybee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Highland, CA. View the full address on Rachel Holybee’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rachel Holybee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Holybee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Holybee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Holybee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

