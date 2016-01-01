Rachel Houser, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Houser, APRN
Overview of Rachel Houser, APRN
Rachel Houser, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Rachel Houser works at
Rachel Houser's Office Locations
-
1
Curtis W. Cassidy, M.D., P.A.1828 S FLORIDA AVE, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 686-0800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Houser?
About Rachel Houser, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619150315
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Houser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Houser works at
Rachel Houser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.