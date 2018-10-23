See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Norwich, CT
Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Norwich, CT. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5 Town St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 885-8485
    567 Vauxhall Street Ext Ste 316, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 303-0336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 23, 2018
    I've been seeing Rachel for the last five years, and only have good things to say. She is willing to adjust her schedule to fits your needs and even come in on days she would normally have off. She takes the full 50 minutes with you, sometimes even more if you are in distress. She gives her undivided attention, and whilst being empathetic, will give constructive criticism. She is humorous and relatable, two important factors to making a therapy session more tolerable. Rachel is wonderful!
    corinna — Oct 23, 2018
    About Rachel Hyde McGuinness, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1356472054
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Connecticut State University
