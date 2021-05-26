Rachel Jaison is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Jaison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Jaison
Overview of Rachel Jaison
Rachel Jaison is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Rachel Jaison works at
Rachel Jaison's Office Locations
Texas Internal Medicine Associates9900 N Central Expy Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 646-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very thorough and informative. She takes her time, has great bedside manner and never keeps you waiting. Highly recommend!
About Rachel Jaison
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679059950
Rachel Jaison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Jaison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Jaison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rachel Jaison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Jaison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Jaison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Jaison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.