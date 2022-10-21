Rachel Kowalik, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Kowalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Kowalik, LPC
Offers telehealth
Rachel Kowalik, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Peters, MO.
Counseling Services4200 N Cloverleaf Dr Ste F, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 400-3449
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Rachel for half a decade, she had been wonderfully helpful. Even if you have nothing to talk about, she's there is listen to anything
- Counseling
- English
- 1083003776
Rachel Kowalik accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Kowalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rachel Kowalik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kowalik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kowalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kowalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.