See All Neurologists in Southington, CT
Rachel Kurecka, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rachel Kurecka, PA-C

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rachel Kurecka, PA-C

Rachel Kurecka, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Rachel Kurecka works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Rachel Kurecka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    462 Queen St Ste 201, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 628-3910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Rachel Kurecka?

Photo: Rachel Kurecka, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Rachel Kurecka, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Kurecka to family and friends

Rachel Kurecka's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rachel Kurecka

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Kurecka, PA-C.

About Rachel Kurecka, PA-C

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538636154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Kurecka, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Kurecka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Kurecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Kurecka works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. View the full address on Rachel Kurecka’s profile.

Rachel Kurecka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Kurecka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Kurecka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Kurecka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rachel Kurecka, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.