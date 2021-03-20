Rachel Larson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel Larson, LMHC
Overview
Rachel Larson, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Rachel Larson works at
Locations
Grow Therapy113 S Monroe St Fl 1, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (786) 244-2403
- 2 310 E Government St Ste A-1, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 291-0978
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
"Wonderful bedside manner and so gentle with things I am reluctant to say outloud. I am very comfortable each time and never feel rushed to get to a point. My last therapist wasn’t as gentle and kind so I’m so glad I’ve found Rachel. "
About Rachel Larson, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1053907527
Rachel Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.