Rachel Lee, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Overview of Rachel Lee, ARNP

Rachel Lee, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. 

Rachel Lee works at MOUNT BAKER PLANNED PARENTHOOD in Bellingham, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Baker Planned Parenthood
    1530 ELLIS ST, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 734-9095
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Rachel Lee is a compassionate and highly competent provider. She has cared for me and my family over the years demonstrating knowledge of poorly understood chronic pain issues or acute concerns like when I broke my hand. Rachel is a healer with a holistic approach. She's a team player who works well with folks who are motivated to participate in their healthcare.
    About Rachel Lee, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578837480
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Lee works at MOUNT BAKER PLANNED PARENTHOOD in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Rachel Lee’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rachel Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

