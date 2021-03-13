Rachel Lucente has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Lucente
Overview of Rachel Lucente
Rachel Lucente is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Rachel Lucente works at
Rachel Lucente's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Frank Scafuri III682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 370-3730
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Lucente?
Very patient oriented and professional. Has excellent medical manners and thoroughly review case before examining me.
About Rachel Lucente
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346706801
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Lucente accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Lucente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Lucente works at
Rachel Lucente has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Lucente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Lucente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Lucente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.