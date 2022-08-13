Rachel McDermott, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachel McDermott, LMFT
Overview
Rachel McDermott, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA.
Rachel McDermott works at
Locations
-
1
Mcdermott Counseling, LLC1220 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 280-5756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel McDermott?
I’m being treaded for depression and social anxiety which really peaked during Covid, I’m seeing Jeffery who has been a big help with helping me coupe and improve my well-being and self care. He always respectful and easy going make you feel comfortable and relaxed. I would definitely recommend them.
About Rachel McDermott, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417101130
Education & Certifications
- Synchrony Of Visalia
- Fresno State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel McDermott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel McDermott works at
49 patients have reviewed Rachel McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.