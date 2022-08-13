See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Visalia, CA
Rachel McDermott, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rachel McDermott, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA. 

Rachel McDermott works at McDermott Counseling, LLC in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcdermott Counseling, LLC
    1220 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 280-5756

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 13, 2022
    I’m being treaded for depression and social anxiety which really peaked during Covid, I’m seeing Jeffery who has been a big help with helping me coupe and improve my well-being and self care. He always respectful and easy going make you feel comfortable and relaxed. I would definitely recommend them.
    Aaron — Aug 13, 2022
    Photo: Rachel McDermott, LMFT
    About Rachel McDermott, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417101130
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Synchrony Of Visalia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Fresno State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel McDermott, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel McDermott works at McDermott Counseling, LLC in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Rachel McDermott’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Rachel McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel McDermott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

