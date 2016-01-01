See All Physicians Assistants in Lompoc, CA
Rachel Mendoza, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Rachel Mendoza, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Rachel Mendoza works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sansum Clinic, Internal Medicine
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3104
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1316196322
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

