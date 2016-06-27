Dr. Minelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachel Minelli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Minelli, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Swansea, IL.
Dr. Minelli works at
Locations
The Midwest Relationship Center LLC6 Emerald Ter Ste 4, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-0500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Minelli. I have been seeing her for several months, and she is kind and empathetic yet very practical and down-to-earth. She is incredibly knowledgeable and uses her expertise to help you work through your challenges, specifically when dealing with childhood abuse and trauma.
About Dr. Rachel Minelli, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780086496
Dr. Minelli works at
