Rachel Murphy, CNP
Overview of Rachel Murphy, CNP
Rachel Murphy, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Rachel Murphy works at
Rachel Murphy's Office Locations
First Nations Community Health Source Inc.5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-2481
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will definitely recommend Rachel to all my friends. She was very attentive, easy to talk to, and knowledgeable. I was a new patient and she probably spent an hour with me.
About Rachel Murphy, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518316413
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Murphy accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rachel Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.