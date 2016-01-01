See All Psychotherapists in Jacksonville, FL
Rachel Nguyen, LMHC

Psychotherapy
Overview

Rachel Nguyen, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Rachel Nguyen works at Grow Therapy in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Grow Therapy
    50 N Laura St Ste 2560, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Counseling Services
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Rachel Nguyen, LMHC

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1083165047
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Nguyen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Nguyen works at Grow Therapy in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Rachel Nguyen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rachel Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

