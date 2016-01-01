Dr. Rachel Orr, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Rachel Orr, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from Loyola.
Dr. Orr works at
Locations
The Counseling Center1 Main St Ste 206, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 689-7890
Counseling Center of Nashua148 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 883-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rachel Orr, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1033592837
Education & Certifications
- Loyola
- University of New Hampshire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
Dr. Orr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.