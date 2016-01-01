See All Surgical Assistants in Steubenville, OH
Rachel Pardo, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rachel Pardo, PA

Surgical Assistance
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Steubenville, OH
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Rachel Pardo, PA

Rachel Pardo, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Pardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Rachel Pardo?

Photo: Rachel Pardo, PA
How would you rate your experience with Rachel Pardo, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Pardo to family and friends

Rachel Pardo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rachel Pardo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Pardo, PA.

About Rachel Pardo, PA

Specialties
  • Surgical Assistance
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1528673845
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Pardo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Pardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Pardo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.