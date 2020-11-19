See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Rachel Pritchard, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Pritchard, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. 

Rachel Pritchard works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2853
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Dr Rachel Pritchard Is the best doctor I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I met her almost a year ago and I will never be without her. She’s incredible and is truly always there for me when I need her and her medial attention. She’s not only an amazing Doctor, she’s an amazing listener. I never leave feeling like I still had stuff I wanted to talk to her more about. She never rushes me and listens to each of my concerns. I’m so at ease with her and I always look forward to my appointments knowing she’s going to be taking care of me. Thank you Dr. Rachel for everything you do!!
    Katie float — Nov 19, 2020
    About Rachel Pritchard, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386048213
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Pritchard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Pritchard works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. View the full address on Rachel Pritchard’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Rachel Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Pritchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
