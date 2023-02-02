See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Rachel Rubin, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rachel Rubin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (160)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rachel Rubin, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Rachel Rubin works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in New York, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    1111 Park Ave # 1G, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 200-4517
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rachel Rubin?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Rachel knows exactly how to achieve beautiful & natural results. I received Dysport to help with my tired looking eyes. I trust her and recommend her!
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rachel Rubin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Rachel Rubin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rachel Rubin to family and friends

    Rachel Rubin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rachel Rubin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachel Rubin, PA.

    About Rachel Rubin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366991754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Rubin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    161 patients have reviewed Rachel Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rachel Rubin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.