Rachel Sievers, MS

Counseling
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rachel Sievers, MS is a Counselor in Visalia, CA. 

Rachel Sievers works at Arrive Coaching and Counseling in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrive Coaching and Counseling
    113 N Church St Ste 220, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 901-2836
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Stephanie S. — Oct 29, 2022
About Rachel Sievers, MS

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386998896
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

