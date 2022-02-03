Rachel Simmons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Simmons, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
WellMed at Dr Phillips Southwest Orlando Family Medicine7400 DOCS GROVE CIR, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-9717
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Nurse Simmons is friendly, attentive, caring, very competent and bonus she comes with a nice bedside manner. Only negative thing I can say is that she is just working 2 days a week and I wish she was there full time. I was about to leave this practice until I was assigned to her and from that day on I did not want anyone else. She is the only provider that actually calls you back herself (does not outsource that to a nurse or admin). She really listens to your health concerns, is not judgemental in any way (has a way of balancing out concern for me being overweight without being insensitive to my struggles with loosing it). I never leave there feeling bad about myself but instead I always have an action plan on what to do next. She masters getting me to be productive with my health issues instead of blaming me for them. She genuinely cares about her patients and I am lucky to be one of them.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952631640
Rachel Simmons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rachel Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.