Rachel Telfort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Telfort, FNP
Overview of Rachel Telfort, FNP
Rachel Telfort, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Telfort's Office Locations
- 1 546 Eastern Pkwy Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (347) 773-1100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Telfort?
About Rachel Telfort, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306312038
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Telfort has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Telfort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Telfort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Telfort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.