Rachel Tromley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rachel Tromley, CNS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rachel Tromley, CNS
Rachel Tromley, CNS is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Rachel Tromley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Rachel Tromley's Office Locations
-
1
Counseling Compliance & Resolution Services of Oklahoma2000 Sonoma Park Dr, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-2260
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rachel Tromley?
I have seen Racheal Tromley now 3 times , she has accomplished more for me in these visit than my other Dr. In 20 years. She is compassionate , caring and knows what is going on.
About Rachel Tromley, CNS
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790765733
Frequently Asked Questions
Rachel Tromley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Tromley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rachel Tromley works at
10 patients have reviewed Rachel Tromley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Tromley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Tromley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Tromley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.