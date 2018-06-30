See All Nurse Practitioners in Edmond, OK
Rachel Tromley, CNS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Overview of Rachel Tromley, CNS

Rachel Tromley, CNS is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK. 

Rachel Tromley works at Counseling Compliance & Resolution Services of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel Tromley's Office Locations

    Counseling Compliance & Resolution Services of Oklahoma
    2000 Sonoma Park Dr, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-2260
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 30, 2018
    I have seen Racheal Tromley now 3 times , she has accomplished more for me in these visit than my other Dr. In 20 years. She is compassionate , caring and knows what is going on.
    Edmond, OK — Jun 30, 2018
    About Rachel Tromley, CNS

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    • English
    1790765733
    • 1790765733
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel Tromley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel Tromley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel Tromley works at Counseling Compliance & Resolution Services of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Rachel Tromley’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Rachel Tromley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Tromley.

