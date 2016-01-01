Dr. Rachel Ussery, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ussery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Ussery, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Ussery, DNP
Dr. Rachel Ussery, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Ussery works at
Dr. Ussery's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachel Ussery, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538678511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ussery accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ussery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ussery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.