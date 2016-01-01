See All Physicians Assistants in Clemmons, NC
Rachel Walker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Rachel Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clemmons, NC. 

Rachel Walker works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7907

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1700375482
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Rachel Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rachel Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rachel Walker works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Rachel Walker’s profile.

Rachel Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel Walker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

