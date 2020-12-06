See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Rachel York, CNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rachel York, CNP

Rachel York, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Rachel York works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Medicine in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rachel York's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Office
    2150 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-8701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2020
    Better than a physician very caring takes time to listen
    Michael werstein — Dec 06, 2020
    About Rachel York, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194203539
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rachel York, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachel York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rachel York has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rachel York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rachel York works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Medicine in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Rachel York’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rachel York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rachel York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rachel York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rachel York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

