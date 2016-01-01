Rachel Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rachel Ziegler, BS
Overview
Rachel Ziegler, BS is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Champaign, IL.
Locations
Carle Clinic Association PC1701 Curtis Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 365-6206
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Rachel Ziegler, BS
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English, Burmese
- 1407881303
Rachel Ziegler speaks Burmese.
