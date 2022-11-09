See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Salem, MA
Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salem, MA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Salem Grn Ste 400, Salem, MA 01970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 740-1008
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have seen Chelly for a few years now while I worked through some complicated family issues and she has changed my life for the better. My life now is better than anything I could have imagined thanks to her support, empathy, guidance, and infinite patience. She is a masterful therapist and a beautiful human being. I have seen her individually at times and in couples therapy, and there is no one else I would recommend. All my gratitude and respect to Chelly.
    M — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT.

    About Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417015371
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Penna
