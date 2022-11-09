Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rachelle Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT
Overview
Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salem, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Salem Grn Ste 400, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 740-1008
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Chelly for a few years now while I worked through some complicated family issues and she has changed my life for the better. My life now is better than anything I could have imagined thanks to her support, empathy, guidance, and infinite patience. She is a masterful therapist and a beautiful human being. I have seen her individually at times and in couples therapy, and there is no one else I would recommend. All my gratitude and respect to Chelly.
About Rachelle Goldberg, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417015371
Education & Certifications
- University Of Penna
Frequently Asked Questions
