Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC

Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Turabo.

Raciel Gomez works at Allstate Health Services in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raciel Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allstate Health Services
    5282 Golden Gate Pkwy # C, Naples, FL 34116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 880-2680
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2017
    This was the best team of medical staff I have been around in a long time. I would love to have them around if I ever get sick again. Dr. Raciel Gomez had been busy but still took the time to make me feel like I was the only patient there. I loved visiting and if I need their service again I know I will be welcomed.” I highly recommend this clinic. Im very satisfied with the care my family and I always receive from Dr. Raciel Gomez and his staff. Excellent care and customer service.
    Denisse Viera in Naples, Florida — Dec 29, 2017
    Photo: Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC
    About Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205203254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Turabo
    Undergraduate School
    • Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences Of Santiago De Cuba, Cuba
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raciel Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raciel Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raciel Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raciel Gomez works at Allstate Health Services in Naples, FL. View the full address on Raciel Gomez’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Raciel Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raciel Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raciel Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raciel Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

