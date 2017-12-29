Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raciel Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC
Overview of Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC
Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Turabo.
Raciel Gomez works at
Raciel Gomez's Office Locations
Allstate Health Services5282 Golden Gate Pkwy # C, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 880-2680
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was the best team of medical staff I have been around in a long time. I would love to have them around if I ever get sick again. Dr. Raciel Gomez had been busy but still took the time to make me feel like I was the only patient there. I loved visiting and if I need their service again I know I will be welcomed.” I highly recommend this clinic. Im very satisfied with the care my family and I always receive from Dr. Raciel Gomez and his staff. Excellent care and customer service.
About Raciel Gomez, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1205203254
Education & Certifications
- University Of Turabo
- Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences Of Santiago De Cuba, Cuba
Frequently Asked Questions
Raciel Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raciel Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Raciel Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raciel Gomez.
