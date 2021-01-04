See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Savannah, GA
Rae Nettles, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rae Nettles, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rae Nettles, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Savannah, GA. 

Rae Nettles works at Angel Care Ems LLC in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angel Care Ems LLC
    2126 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 656-4227
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rae Nettles?

    Jan 04, 2021
    Ms. Rae Lynn is very professional and understanding. I have been seeing her for more than 5 years and I am so thankful for her. She is very knowledgeable and kind. Her expertise has helped me out so much. I look forward to talking to her each week. I would recommend her to everyone!
    Ms. C — Jan 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rae Nettles, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Rae Nettles, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rae Nettles to family and friends

    Rae Nettles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rae Nettles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rae Nettles, MFT.

    About Rae Nettles, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205845294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rae Nettles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rae Nettles works at Angel Care Ems LLC in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Rae Nettles’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Rae Nettles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rae Nettles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rae Nettles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rae Nettles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rae Nettles, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.