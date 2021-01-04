Rae Nettles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rae Nettles, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rae Nettles, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Savannah, GA.
Rae Nettles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Angel Care Ems LLC2126 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 656-4227
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rae Nettles?
Ms. Rae Lynn is very professional and understanding. I have been seeing her for more than 5 years and I am so thankful for her. She is very knowledgeable and kind. Her expertise has helped me out so much. I look forward to talking to her each week. I would recommend her to everyone!
About Rae Nettles, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1205845294
Frequently Asked Questions
Rae Nettles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rae Nettles works at
10 patients have reviewed Rae Nettles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rae Nettles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rae Nettles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rae Nettles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.