Raegan Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raegan Rogers, NP
Overview of Raegan Rogers, NP
Raegan Rogers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Raegan Rogers' Office Locations
- 1 631 Bessemer Super Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35228 Directions (205) 241-5222
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raegan Rogers?
About Raegan Rogers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316436504
Frequently Asked Questions
Raegan Rogers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raegan Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raegan Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raegan Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.