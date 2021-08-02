Raejean Lipscomb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raejean Lipscomb, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Raejean Lipscomb, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Spartanburg, SC.
Raejean Lipscomb works at
Locations
Legacy Transport Services101 N Pine St Ste 303, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 586-5353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
My 14, Daughter just started seeing her. In just a short period of time, she has made tremendous progress. Ms. Lipsomb has a very special way of working with teens.
About Raejean Lipscomb, LPC
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1194778696
Raejean Lipscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Raejean Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raejean Lipscomb.
