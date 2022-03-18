Overview of Rafael Camarena, NP

Rafael Camarena, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from San Jose State University and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Rafael Camarena works at Saint Agnes Medical Providers in Fresno, CA with other offices in Sanger, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.