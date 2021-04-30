See All Physical Therapists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT

Orthopedic Physical Therapy
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT

Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT is an Orthopedic Physical Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Elmhurst Hospital Center

Dr. Mastov works at Dr. Christine A. Schleter, D.C. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mastov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Christine A. Schleter
    100 Plaza Real S Ste C, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 234-4420
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Aquatic Therapy
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mastov?

    Apr 30, 2021
    The best doctor i have met!!!! he cares about my health.. I recommend everyone who has pain to go to his office..,
    Sura Polonskaya — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mastov to family and friends

    Dr. Mastov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mastov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT.

    About Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225177611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • College of staten Island
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mastov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mastov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastov works at Dr. Christine A. Schleter, D.C. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mastov’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafael Mastov, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.