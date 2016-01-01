See All Neurologists in Easton, MD
Rahel Alemu, CRNP

Neurology
Overview of Rahel Alemu, CRNP

Rahel Alemu, CRNP is a Neurology Specialist in Easton, MD. 

Rahel Alemu works at UM Shore Medical Group-Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Cambridge, MD and Queenstown, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rahel Alemu's Office Locations

    UM Shore Medical Group-Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Easton
    490 Cadmus Ln Ste 102, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 770-5250
    Um Cmg - Neurology and Sleep Medicine At Cambridge
    400 Byrn St Apt B, Cambridge, MD 21613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 224-0448
    UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown
    125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-0560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

About Rahel Alemu, CRNP

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427506583
