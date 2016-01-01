See All Counselors in Palm Bay, FL
Rahila Bashir, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rahila Bashir, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL. 

Rahila Bashir works at New Way Counseling Services, Inc. in Palm Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Way Counseling Services, Inc.
    4670 Lipscomb St NE Ste 2, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 312-1666
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    About Rahila Bashir, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1366483067
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
