Raia Ivanka Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raia Ivanka Novak, PA
Overview
Raia Ivanka Novak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Long Beach, CA.
Raia Ivanka Novak works at
Locations
Del Rey MD2572 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 774-0844Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent from the start. I had a bout of vertigo on Wednesday. Wasn't sure what to do. I called on a Friday and let the front desk know my problem.There were able to get me appointment with PA Raia Novak.By Monday the majority of symptoms had resolved. She listened to my complaint, discussed options and performed a maneuver to reduce the vertigo symptoms. Excellent from making the appointment to leaving the office. Mahalo!
About Raia Ivanka Novak, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902260672
Frequently Asked Questions
Raia Ivanka Novak accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raia Ivanka Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Raia Ivanka Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raia Ivanka Novak.
